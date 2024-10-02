All Gophers

Minnesota-Michigan was one of the most-watched college games in Week 5

The nation tuned in to watch the Gophers and Wolverines.

Michigan running back Kalel Mullings runs for extra yardage with the Minnesota defense trying to stop him during first half action between Michigan and Minnesota at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
The Gophers' 27-24 loss to Michigan was televised on FOX for the nation to see and it wound up being the fifth-most watched college football game in the country in Week 5, according to Sports Media Watch's weekly Nielsen rating estimate.

Minnesota's Week 5 loss was the most-viewed game in the Big Ten according to the list. It had 3.6 million viewers, trailing only Kentucky-Ole Miss, Colorado-UCF, Oklahoma-Auburn and Georgia-Alabama.

This Saturday against USC will be another big opportunity for the Gophers under the lights for the third time this season. The showdown with the 11th-ranked Trojans will be televised on Big Ten Network.

