Minnesota-Michigan was one of the most-watched college games in Week 5
The nation tuned in to watch the Gophers and Wolverines.
The Gophers' 27-24 loss to Michigan was televised on FOX for the nation to see and it wound up being the fifth-most watched college football game in the country in Week 5, according to Sports Media Watch's weekly Nielsen rating estimate.
Minnesota's Week 5 loss was the most-viewed game in the Big Ten according to the list. It had 3.6 million viewers, trailing only Kentucky-Ole Miss, Colorado-UCF, Oklahoma-Auburn and Georgia-Alabama.
This Saturday against USC will be another big opportunity for the Gophers under the lights for the third time this season. The showdown with the 11th-ranked Trojans will be televised on Big Ten Network.
