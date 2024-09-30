Minnesota's game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl will be another night game
Gophers fans will have an opportunity to see the prettiest sunset in sports at the Rose Bowl in-person for the first time since 1961.
Minnesota's Week 7 road game against UCLA will kick off at 8 p.m. CT and 6 p.m. local time. With the sun setting at 6:21 p.m. PT on Oct. 12, it'll provide one of the prettiest backdrops in college sports early in the game in Pasadena, California.
The Bruins are 1-3 this season with losses to Indiana, LSU and Oregon, who were all ranked in the most recent AP top-25 poll. It will be the first matchup between the Gophers and Bruins as teams in the Big Ten and first since a non-conference regular season meeting in 1978.
It was rumored in the offseason that there was some interest between P.J. Fleck and UCLA before Fleck signed an extension with the Gophers and the Bruins hired former NFL star running back DeShaun Foster as head coach.
Minnesota has already had two night games — against North Carolina and Iowa — and they'll play a third when they host USC this Saturday night in Minneapolis.