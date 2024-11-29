Minnesota-Wisconsin coldest game in Madison since 1951
The Gophers and Badgers are playing in true Big Ten weather.
Minnesota and Wisconsin are playing in the 134th iteration of their historic rivalry today at Camp Randall Stadium. According to the CBS broadcast, it is the coldest game played in Madison, Wisc. since 1951.
The tempature at kickoff was around 20 degrees, but multiple Gophers players participated in warmups shirtless. The windchill was reportedly below zero throughout the morning, but it didn't seem to phase Minnesota.
Minnesota looks to move to 7-5 on the season and potentially hold Wisconsin out of a bowl game for the first time in 22 seasons.
