Mock draft thinks Aireontae Ersery could be Gophers' best NFL prospect in nearly 60 years
Football season is officially in full-swing, which means that mock drafts are already here. Gophers offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery has received plenty of hype as a potential first round pick and Pro Football Focus (PFF) seems to agree.
PFF released full first round mock draft, which slated Ersery at the No. 17 pick to the Cleveland Browns.
The last Gophers player to hear his name called in the top 20 picks of an NFL Draft was star running back Darrell Thompson when he went 19th overall to the Green Bay Packers in 1990. Minnesota has produced only three first-round picks since 1990, but none higher than No. 19.
The last Minnesota player drafted higher than No. 17 was offensive lineman Gale Gillingham, who was selected by the Packers with the No. 13 pick in the 1966 NFL Draft.
Ersery played all 58 offensive snaps in the Gophers' season-opening loss to North Carolina. He earned a 65.0 PFF grade, 57.7 in pass blocking and 65.8 in run blocking. Listed at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds with freaky athleticism, he has all of the traits to be a blue-chip offensive line prospect.
The Gophers offense has a lot more to worry about than who's going to be a first round pick, but Ersery continues to receive praise as one of the best offensive linemen in college football.