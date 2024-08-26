Mohamed Ibrahim waived by Vikings four days after signing contract
Roster cuts are officially underway in the NFL and the Gophers' all-team leading rusher Mohamed Ibrahim has been waived by the Minnesota Vikings. He was signed by the team on Aug. 22 and was cut less than a week later.
Ibrahim spent much of the offseason recovering from a serious leg injury, which led to a late opportunity on an NFL roster. He played 10 snaps in the Vikings' final preseason game on Saturday against the Eagles, finishing with four carries and 16 yards on the ground.
Minnesota also waived second-year back DeWayne McBride as it looks like they will keep only four running backs on the 53-man roster. Ibrahim will be on waivers for 24 hours before another NFL team can claim him. If he clears waivers, the Vikings could look to add him to the practice squad or he would have the chance to negotiate a contract with another team.
Ibrahim will turn 26 years old in September, but his performance in Saturday's preseason game showed that he is fully healthy and determined to keep his NFL dream alive. Former Gophers offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga was also waived by the Vikings on Monday.