New rankings reveal how daunting 2024 schedule is for Gophers football
Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranked all 131 FBS teams in the form of preseason power rankings and the Gophers found themselves at No. 47, but they will face four top-25 teams in their first six games of the season.
Opponent
PFF Rank
North Carolina
25
Rhode Island
N/A
Nevada
127
Iowa
18
Michigan
3
USC
23
UCLA
42
Maryland
36
Illinois
49
Rutgers
62
Penn State
8
Wisconsin
30
Minnesota opens its 2024-25 season with a challenging home game against North Carolina. Then things lighten up, hosting FCS foe Rhode Island and No. 127-ranked Nevada. Then the most difficult part of their schedule kicks off with a home game against Iowa, road tilt versus Michigan and then another game at Huntington Bank Stadium against USC.
Most oddsmakers set the Gophers' season win total at 4.5, but PFF predicts that they will win 6.9 games. They give Minnesota a 72.09% chance to make a bowl game, a 3.14% chance to win the Big Ten and a 0.79% chance to win the national championship.
According to the rankings, Minnesota is the 11th-best team in the Big Ten, trailing Michigan (3), Ohio State (4), Oregon (6), Penn State (8), Washington (9), Iowa (18), USC (23), Wisconsin (30), Maryland (36) and UCLA (42).
After four of their first six games of the season are against top-25 teams, they will face four straight teams outside of the top 36. The Gophers will be challenged in the new Big Ten conference, but PFF thinks they will do better than the general public believes.