New rankings reveal how daunting 2024 schedule is for Gophers football

There aren't many breaks on the 2024 schedule...

Tony Liebert

Dec 26, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) celebrates in the end zone with wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington (0) and running back Jordan Nubin (30) after scoring a touchdown against the Bowling Green Falcons in the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports
Pro Football Focus (PFF) ranked all 131 FBS teams in the form of preseason power rankings and the Gophers found themselves at No. 47, but they will face four top-25 teams in their first six games of the season.

Opponent

PFF Rank

North Carolina

25

Rhode Island

N/A

Nevada

127

Iowa

18

Michigan

3

USC

23

UCLA

42

Maryland

36

Illinois

49

Rutgers

62

Penn State

8

Wisconsin

30

Minnesota opens its 2024-25 season with a challenging home game against North Carolina. Then things lighten up, hosting FCS foe Rhode Island and No. 127-ranked Nevada. Then the most difficult part of their schedule kicks off with a home game against Iowa, road tilt versus Michigan and then another game at Huntington Bank Stadium against USC.

Most oddsmakers set the Gophers' season win total at 4.5, but PFF predicts that they will win 6.9 games. They give Minnesota a 72.09% chance to make a bowl game, a 3.14% chance to win the Big Ten and a 0.79% chance to win the national championship.

According to the rankings, Minnesota is the 11th-best team in the Big Ten, trailing Michigan (3), Ohio State (4), Oregon (6), Penn State (8), Washington (9), Iowa (18), USC (23), Wisconsin (30), Maryland (36) and UCLA (42).

After four of their first six games of the season are against top-25 teams, they will face four straight teams outside of the top 36. The Gophers will be challenged in the new Big Ten conference, but PFF thinks they will do better than the general public believes.

Published
