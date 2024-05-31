No. 2 recruit in Minnesota choosing between Gophers, 3 other schools
Will Abu Tarawallie is the No. 2 recruit in the class of 2025.
In this story:
Abu Tarawallie is a name to monitor over the coming months as the standout defensive lineman from Heritage Christian Academy in the Twin Cities has named the Gophers as a finalist in his search for a college home.
According to 247Sports, Tarawallie is the No. 2 recruit in Minnesota's graduating class of 2025, trailing only Robbinsdale Cooper linebacker Emmanuel Karmo, who recently reaffirmed his commitment to the Gophers.
Joining Minnesota in Tarawallie's four college finalists are the rival Wisconsin Badgers, Michigan State and Kansas State. Ryan Burns of 247Sports reports that Tarawallie will make an official visit to the Gophers in June.
Published