North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson carted off in Gophers game
North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson was carted off the field after appearing to twist his knee after being hit on a drop back during the third quarter of Thursday's season opener against the Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Johnson was replaced by Conner Harrell.
Johnson went down with 3 minutes, 2 seconds to play in the third quarter after taking a hit on a drop back, appearing to twist his knee as he fell to the turf. Johnson was 12-of-19 passing for 71 yards and an interception before he was carted off and replaced by Harrell. Johnson also ran for a score.
North Carolina coach hadn't revealed a starting quarterback ahead of the game, and it was expected that Harrell and Johnson would split time during the game and throughout the season. But Johnson had played all the snaps before suffering the injury and appeared to be their clear-cut No. 1 QB.
Harrell led the Tar Heels down the field for a field goal that cut their deficit to 14-13 with 19 seconds remaining in the third quarter on his first drive under center.
This is a developing story and the game was still in progress at the time of publication. More information will be added as it becomes available.