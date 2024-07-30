Offensive line recruit from Portland withdraws commitment to Gophers
Just before Maryland high school safety Grant Grayton committed to the Golden Gophers football team, offensive line recruit Zac Stascausky withdrew his committed to the University of Minnesota.
Stascausky, a three-star offensive tackle from Central Catholic High School in Portland, announced via social media Tuesday that out at Minnesota and planning on a new college home. "After countless conversations with family and coaches, I will be decommitting from the University of Minnesota, and will be announcing soon," he wrote.
There's speculation that he could commit to the Washington Huskies.
The 6-foot-6, 290-pound lineman committed to the Gophers on June 9. He recently took a visit to Seattle to meet with the Washington coaching staff, which is led by new head coach Jedd Fisch, who was the Gophers offensive coordinator in 2009.
According to 247Sports, Minnesota's 2025 recruiting class has 18 three-star recruits and two four-star prospects and ranks 43rd overall nationally and 13th in the 18-team Big Ten.