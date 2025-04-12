One of the top recruits in Minnesota's 2027 class commits to Gophers
Eli Diane, one of the top football recruits in Minnesota's high school graduating class of 2027, committed to the Gophers on Saturday.
The Wayzata defensive lineman is listed by 247Sports at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds. He's just now finishing his sophomore year of high school, so he has two full years to continue blossoming before enrolling at the University of Minnesota.
That also means he has two years to keep receiving offers from schools that will undoubtedly attempt to get him to de-commit and consider other programs. Diane chose the Gophers over early offers from the likes of Wisconsin, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Rutgers, and Colorado State.
While star ratings and state rankings aren't produced for 2027 recruits by services like 247Sports, Rivals, and On 3, Diane is widely considered a high-end local recruit. On his X account, he describes himself as a four-star edge rusher and the No. 1 recruit in the state.