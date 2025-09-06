Ope, sorry! Gophers scored so many times they ran out of fireworks
Minnesota wasn't even expecting to win by more than 60 points.
In this story:
The Gophers scored so many times in Week 2 against Northwestern State that they ran out of fireworks.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Minnesota was favored to beat Northwestern State by more than six touchdowns, but nobody could've predicted a 60-point blowout.
The Gophers' 35 points scored in the first quarter were the most in program history, dating back to 1973. Drake Lindsey was replaced a quarterback midway through the second quarter and Minnesota cruised comfortably to its second win of the season.
Gophers news, rumors and analysis
Published |Modified