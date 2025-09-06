All Gophers

Ope, sorry! Gophers scored so many times they ran out of fireworks

Minnesota wasn't even expecting to win by more than 60 points.

Gophers scoreboard from Week 2 blowout
Gophers scoreboard from Week 2 blowout / Picture via: @SickosCommittee (X)
The Gophers scored so many times in Week 2 against Northwestern State that they ran out of fireworks.

Minnesota was favored to beat Northwestern State by more than six touchdowns, but nobody could've predicted a 60-point blowout.

The Gophers' 35 points scored in the first quarter were the most in program history, dating back to 1973. Drake Lindsey was replaced a quarterback midway through the second quarter and Minnesota cruised comfortably to its second win of the season.

