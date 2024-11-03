PFF grades reveal studs and duds from Gophers' win over Illinois
The Gophers improved to 6-3 and ran their win streak to four with a 25-17 road victory against No. 24 Illinois on Saturday. Let's go through some of the grades from Pro Football Focus.
One thing that jumped out was the absence of highlight-reel plays from freshman safety Koi Perich. As good as Perich has been this season, he was the opposite against the Illini and he wound up with the second-lowest overall grade on the team and played 33 snaps compared to 53 and 64, respectively, for fellow safeties Kerry Brown and Aidan Gousby.
Quarterback Max Brosmer had a decent overall grade (77.2) but he was a bit inaccurate, completing 22 of 37 attempts for 213 yards and a touchdown. He was 21 of 28 when kept clean but a rough 1 for 9 when under pressure.
The five best offensive grades: right tackle Quinn Carroll (84.4), center Greg Johnson (78.3), quarterback Max Brosmer (77.2), running back Darius Taylor (76.7) and right guard Ashton Beers (76.5).
The five best defensive grades: safety Kerry Brown (75.6), cornerback Jaionte McMillan (69.0), linebacker Cody Lindenberg (68.3), safety Aidan Gousby (66.9), edge rusher Danny Striggow (66.9).
The five lowest overall grades: wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington (46.6), safety Koi Perich (48.2), cornerback Justin Walley (51.4), defensive tackle Jalen Logan-Redding (53.0)/tight end Nick Kallerup (53.0), edge rusher Jah Joyner (54.4)