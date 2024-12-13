Previewing a big weekend of transfer portal visits for Gophers football
The Gophers have already struck in the transfer portal, landing commitments from Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron and Purdue tight end Drew Biber. Head coach P.J. Fleck said they intend to add 10-15 players from the portal this offseason, and at least nine prospective recruits will reportedly be on campus visiting this weekend.
Here's a look at those nine names, with our rough estimate on the likelihood that they end up joining Fleck's program for next season.
Cole Cabana, Michigan RB
Soon after the transfer portal officially opened on Monday, it was reported by 247Sports' Allen Trieu that Cabana would visit Minnesota this weekend. The former four-star high school recruit has the potential to be an ideal RB2 behind Darius Taylor.
- Commitment chance: 50%
Javon Tracy, Miami (OH) WR
Tracy is another player that Minnesota quickly set up a visit with. On3's Steve Wiltfong reported that the first-team All-MAC WR will be on campus Saturday. He has since picked up notable offers from Wisconsin, Florida State and Virginia Tech, so the Gophers will have a lot of competition. Tracy had 818 yards and 7 touchdowns this season.
- Commitment chance: 15%
Rushawn Lawrence, Stony Brook DL
Minnesota was early on Lawrence and he's visiting the school on Friday. He has other notable offers from Oklahoma, Houston and Georgia Tech, but the Gophers are firmly in the mix.
- Commitment chance: 45%
Alvin Ebosele, Baylor LT
With Aireontae Ersery off to the NFL, Ebosele would fill a need for the Gophers at left tackle. Their only problem is that he will also visit Kansas, Houston and Arkansas, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Ebosele could start on day one with Minnesota if he opts to commit to the Gophers.
- Commitment chance: 35%
Steven Curtis, Illinois State DE
Defensive line will likely be a position of strength for the Gophers in 2025, but you can never have too many pass rushers. Illinois State's Curtis will also visit Cincinnati and Boston College, though Minnesota seems to be firmly in the mix.
- Commitment chance: 50%
Malachi Coleman, Nebraska WR
As a former top-75, four-star high school prospect, Coleman might be the most talented player visiting the Gophers this weekend. They will have to compete against Michigan State, Iowa State and others, but Minnesota will be his first visit.
- Commitment chance: 15%
Gabe Powers, Ohio State LB
Powers is another former four-star high school recruit. According to 247Sports' Trieu, he will also visit Wisconsin and Kansas State. He could be an early contributor at linebacker for Minnesota.
- Commitment chance: 25%
A.J. Turner, Marshall RB
Turner averaged a nation-best 8.3 yards per carry last season at Marshall. The Gophers will be competing against newly-hired Bill Belichick at North Carolina, but Turner could be a great fit at Minnesota.
- Commitment chance: 35%
Jaden Williams, Wyoming DL
According to his Instagram, it looks like Williams already visited Minnesota earlier this week. With no other offers or visits publicly reported, I would imagine that the Gophers are currently the heavy favorite.
- Commitment chance: 80%
There are likely other players that Minnesota will be hosting (or already has hosted) on visits this week or weekend as well. It'll be a busy few days in Dinkytown for Fleck and his staff.
