Projected Gophers starter Phillip Daniels will enter the transfer portal
The Gophers are rolling with big additions from the transfer portal, but they've just received their first big subtraction. Projected starting tackle Phillip Daniels will enter his name into the portal.
As a redshirt freshman, Daniels started the final four games of the 2024 regular season at right tackle for the Gophers. He played in 300 total snaps, earning a 62.5 overall Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade.
Minnesota is expected to lose three starters along the offensive line this offseason — Aireontae Ersery, Quinn Carroll and Tyler Cooper. Daniels was a projected starter and future building block for their O-Line, but the Gophers will now have to look elsewhere.
Center Greg Johnson will be the only returning player who started all 12 games on the offensive line, but Ashton Beers made multiple starts at guard and he's also expected to be back. Veteran Martes Lewis has experience starting, but both tackle positions and one guard position have now become major question marks
The Gophers have added 10 players from the transfer portal, none of which are offensive linemen. Daniels' departure now makes the offensive line a major need. Minnesota has upgraded its defensive line and running back rooms through the portal, and now they might need to do the same to the offensive line.