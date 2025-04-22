All Gophers

Purdue DL transfer Mo Omonode commits to Gophers

Omonode totaled 3.5 sacks in three seasons for Purdue

Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports

Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman Mo Omonode (92) walks the field before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive lineman Mo Omonode (92) walks the field before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Gophers have bolstered the defensive line, landing Purdue transfer Mo Omonode on Tuesday. Omonode entered the transfer portal on April 18, after three seasons at Purdue. He has one year left of eligibility.

The 6-foot, 286-pound defensive lineman totaled 32 total tackles, 6 for loss, and 3.5 sacks in his three seasons on the Boilermakers' defensive line. He finished the 2024 season with a 61.7 pass rush grade according to PFF. However, in 2023, PFF gave Omonode an 84.1 pass rush grade on 151 pass rush snaps; he recorded two sacks and 16 total pressures during his sophomore season.

Omonode was a three-star recruit coming out of high school in 2022. Recruiting service Rivals had him as the No. 19 prospect in the state of Indiana after he racked up 23.5 sacks in just over 30 high school games.

Related: Spring transfer portal tracker: Which Gophers are leaving? Notable entries and more

He joins Iowa cornerback John Nestor as Minnesota's second transfer portal pickup this spring, both coming within the Big Ten. Omonode will now compete with Stony Brook transfer Rushawn Lawrence for a reserve interior role behind Deven Eastern and Jalen Logan-Redding.

Gophers news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports
JONATHAN HARRISON FOR BRING ME THE SPORTS

Jonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts.

Home/Gophers Football