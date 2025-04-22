Purdue DL transfer Mo Omonode commits to Gophers
The Gophers have bolstered the defensive line, landing Purdue transfer Mo Omonode on Tuesday. Omonode entered the transfer portal on April 18, after three seasons at Purdue. He has one year left of eligibility.
The 6-foot, 286-pound defensive lineman totaled 32 total tackles, 6 for loss, and 3.5 sacks in his three seasons on the Boilermakers' defensive line. He finished the 2024 season with a 61.7 pass rush grade according to PFF. However, in 2023, PFF gave Omonode an 84.1 pass rush grade on 151 pass rush snaps; he recorded two sacks and 16 total pressures during his sophomore season.
Omonode was a three-star recruit coming out of high school in 2022. Recruiting service Rivals had him as the No. 19 prospect in the state of Indiana after he racked up 23.5 sacks in just over 30 high school games.
He joins Iowa cornerback John Nestor as Minnesota's second transfer portal pickup this spring, both coming within the Big Ten. Omonode will now compete with Stony Brook transfer Rushawn Lawrence for a reserve interior role behind Deven Eastern and Jalen Logan-Redding.