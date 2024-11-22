'Quite a recruiting win': Koi Perich dubbed top-20 freshman in college football
Koi Perich has been a difference-maker for the Gophers football team this season.
The freshman safety out of Esko, Minn., has 21 tackles, five interceptions and a forced fumble this season. Two of those interceptions have come in the biggest moments of games, sealing Gophers victories. The former four-star prospect has all the makings of the next great Minnesota safety, following in the steps of Antoine Winfield Jr. and Tyler Nubin.
Perich has been so good, in fact, he's drawn national attention. Game-winning interceptions will do that. On Friday, ESPN put together a list of the top-20 freshmen in college football, and Perich came in at No. 13, fifth among defensive players.
"Perich was a four-star defensive back whom Minnesota managed to keep home despite a late push from Ohio State," ESPN's Billy Tucker wrote. "That's looking like quite a recruiting win so far. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back is a ballhawk. His five interceptions are tied for second in the nation along with four others who trail California's Nohl Williams — all seniors. Perich's signature takeaway was a game-ending interception to knock off then-No. 11 USC last month."
Perich wasn't previously ranked the last time ESPN put together a list of the top-20 freshmen, but his standout play has led to him rising up the ranks. The sky is the limit for the young safety, who's just getting his college career started.