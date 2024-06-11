Recruit who flipped from Badgers to Gophers flips back to Badgers
Middleton, Wisconsin 2025 defensive lineman Torin Pettaway flipped his commitment from the Gophers back to the Badgers Tuesday, which may sound somewhat familiar if you've been following his recruitment.
Pettaway's recruiting timeline
- March 7: Pettaway verbally commits to Wisconsin
- March 28: Pettaway flips and verbally commits to Minnesota
- March 31: Pettaway officially visits Wisconsin
- June 8: Pettaway officially visits Minnesota
- June 11: Pettaway flips and verbally commits to Wisconsin
It has been a chaotic recruiting journey for the 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive lineman. According to most sites, he was the Gophers' fourth-highest-ranked 2025 verbal commitment, but he now heads back over the border to rival Wisconsin.
""Finally figuring out where I want to be and where I can call home- it's a great feeling," he told recruiting analyst Nick Osen.
The Gophers now have 17 verbal commitments for their 2025 class as they gear up for another pivotal weekend with 11 more official visitors expected to be on campus in the coming days.
Players flip their recruitments all of the time and this is nothing out of the ordinary in college football recruiting in 2024. Minnesota is not the only school that deals with situations like this, so it will not be damaging to their current class, but Pettaway is a talented player to lose to a Big Ten rival.