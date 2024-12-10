Report: Baylor transfer LT Alvin Ebosele plans visit with Minnesota
Longtime Gophers starting left tackle Aireontae Ersery is going to be in the NFL and will likely be drafted on Day 1 or 2 of the NFL draft, so it's no surprise that Minnesota is expected to have a potential replacement on campus for a visit in the near future.
Baylor transfer Alvin Ebosele has planned a visit with the Gophers, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz. Ebosele is also expected to visit Kansas, Houston and Arkansas.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 312 pounds, Ebosele started 14 games at left tackle over the last two seasons for Baylor. He has a very similar physical profile to Ersery, who is listed at 6-foot-6, 330 pounds. Minnesota has Phillip Daniels and Martes Lewis on its roster with starting experience, but not as much as Ebosele, who would have two years of eligibility remaining.
The Gophers have a couple of options for how they want to approach their offensive line in 2025, but they will have to replace three longtime starters in Ersery (LT), Tyler Cooper (LG) and Quinn Carroll (RG/RT).
Also set to visit the Gophers via the transfer portal are Stony Brook DL Rushawn Lawrence, Michigan RB Cole Cabana, Miami (OH) WR Javon Tracy and Coastal Carolina CB Matt McDoom.