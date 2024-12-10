Report: Baylor transfer LT Alvin Ebosele plans visit with Minnesota

Baylor offensive tackle transfer Alvin Ebosele currently plans to visit Arkansas, Houston, Kansas and Minnesota, his agency @3strandsports tells @CBSSports/@247Sports.



Ebosele, who is repped by @monnier_oscar, @EugeneTLee and @nick__wisinski, made 14 career starts at Baylor.… pic.twitter.com/mNVhEJGVw5