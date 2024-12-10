Report: Coastal Carolina transfer CB plans visit with Gophers
The latest Gophers' target in the transfer portal is Coastal Carolina cornerback Matthew McDoom. According to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, he has a visit "planned" with Minnesota.
Listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, McDoom played nearly 1,300 total snaps across three seasons with the Chanticleers. He was a two-year starter and finished 2024 with 36 tackles, 3 interceptions and 13 PBUs. He finished the season with an 84.5 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
According to Zenitz, McDoom also has visits planned to Virginia Tech, Missouri, Cincinnati and Virginia. He now on a growing list Gophers transfer portal targets set to visit the University of Minnesota, joining Stony Brook DL Rushawn Lawrence, Michigan RB Cole Cabana and Miami (OH) WR Javon Tracy.
With Justin Walley and Ethan Robinson likely both off to the NFL, the Gophers are in need of a veteran presence in the cornerback room. McDoom would have the opportunity to step in and be Minnesota's No. 1 corner right away, so he's definitely a name worth monitoring.