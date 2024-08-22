Report: Ex-Gopher Chuck Filiaga signs deal with Vikings
Former Gophers offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga is getting another shot in the NFL. According to James Larsen and Pro Football Newsroom, he is signing a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
Filiaga started all 13 games at right guard for Minnesota in 2022. He transferred to the program after five seasons as a reserve offensive lineman for Michigan. Filiaga performed well for the Gophers, playing nearly 800 snaps and earning a 74.3 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade in his lone season.
Filiaga went undrafted in 2023 but had stops with the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints. He never made it through the final roster cuts and ended up trying things in the UFL last spring. He played for the San Antonio Brahmas and moved to right tackle, where he started eight games and played over 400 snaps.
There is already less than a week until NFL teams will make final roster cuts, so Filiaga has an outside chance of making the Vikings' final roster, but he will have a chance to showcase improvement in the few final days of camp and a final preseason game Saturday.