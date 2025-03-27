All Gophers

Report: Former Gophers coach Kenni Burns placed on administrative leave at Kent State

The former running backs coach at the U has been the head coach at Kent State the past two seasons.

Kent State coach Kenni Burns looks on from the field during a warmup prior to the game against Penn State at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa., on Sept. 21, 2024. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Kent State coach Kenni Burns looks on from the field during a warmup prior to the game against Penn State at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa., on Sept. 21, 2024. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Former Gophers running backs coach Kenni Burns has been placed on administrative leave at Kent State, where he is now the head coach, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. Further details were not immediately clear as of Thursday evening.

It comes at a difficult time for the program as spring ball is just beginning. It's currently unclear why Burns was placed on administrative leave. He's been the head coach at Kent State for two years, and the Golden Flashes have gone 1-11 and 0-12 in those two seasons. Burns surfaced in reports in the fall after being taken to court for $24,000 in credit card debt.

Burns was the running backs coach for the Gophers from 2017-22, also serving as the assistant head coach from 2019-22. Gophers running backs excelled under Burns during his several years with the program. He coached Rodney Smith, who's Minnesota's third all-time leading rusher and the program's all-time leader in all-purpose yards, and Mohamed Ibrahim, who's the program's all-time leading rusher and who won the Big Ten Running Back of the Year Award in 2020.

