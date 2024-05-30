Report: Gophers-Badgers football game in 2024 moved to Black Friday
The 134th Battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe between Minnesota and Wisconsin will be played on Black Friday, Nov. 29, moving away from its typical Saturday spot in 2024, according to NCAA insider Matt Fortuna.
The Big Ten has put an emphasis on playing more Friday games in 2024 and the Gophers' annual rivalry week game with the Badgers is a casualty, getting moved up a day. After its new TV contract with CBS and NBC began last season, they have been trying new scheduling ideas and this seems to be the latest one.
Most decisions in college sports have historically been driven by money and this is no different. While more people will likely tune in for the game, it completely changes the typical Thanksgiving weekend plans for many fans of both schools.
This year's game will be played in Madison, Wisconsin, as the Gophers look to get revenge for last season's 28-14 defeat at Huntington Bank Stadium.