Report: Gophers great Gable Steveson waived by Bills
Gophers wrestling great and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson has been waived by the Buffalo Bills, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo.
Following his amateur wrestling career, Steveson had a short stint in the WWE before getting a shot at playing defensive tackle in the NFL. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 270 pounds, he had intriguing potential on the football field as a world-class athlete.
He took the opportunity and ran with it, training this summer with future NFL Hall of Famer Aaron Donald and former Gophers standout defensive linemen Boye Mafe and Esezi Otomewo. Through three preseason games in Buffalo, he played 43 snaps, earning a 30.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF). He recorded four pressures and three total tackles.
He had never played in an organized football game before arriving in Buffalo, so it always a longshot to make the 53-man roster. Now on waivers, every other team in the NFL will have 24 hours to claim him. If he clears waivers, the Bills could opt to add him to the practice squad or he could have the freedom to negotiate a new contract with any team in the league.