Report: Gophers great Mohamed Ibrahim to begin coaching career at Kent State

Ibrahim is expected to be the Golden Flashes' running backs coach next season.

Tony Liebert

Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim talks to reporters after Rookie Minicamp Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Detroit Lions running back Mohamed Ibrahim talks to reporters after Rookie Minicamp Saturday, May 13, 2023. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Minnesota football's all-time leading rusher Mohamed Ibrahim is making the transition to coaching. He is expected to be the running backs coach at Kent State next season, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Kent State head coach Kenni Burns was the running backs coach at Minnesota from 2017-2022, which overlapped the entirety of Ibrahim's playing career. Burns has struggled in his first two seasons as head coach for the Golden Flashes with a 1-23 record.

After rushing for 4,668 rushing yards in his Gophers career, Ibrahim signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent. On his first NFL touch, he suffered a dislocated hip on a kick return, which ended his rookie season and eventually resulted in him being released. He had a stint with the Vikings in the 2024 preseason before getting released four days later.

Ibrahim will turn 27 years old in September and it looks like his playing days are over. He now joins David Cobb and Donnell Kirkwood as former Minnesota running backs to land coaching jobs at the FBS level.

