Report: Gophers hiring former Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane

Kane will have an 'on-field coaching role' with Minnesota, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane runs a drill during football practice, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane runs a drill during football practice, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Gophers football team is hiring former Purdue defensive coordinator Kevin Kane for an on-field coaching role, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. It wasn't immediately clear exactly what role Kane would take on with the Gophers.

Kane was most recently Purdue's defensive coordinator from 2023-24. The Kansas City, Mo., native has nearly two decades of coaching experience dating back to being at student assistant at his alma mater, Kansas. Other stops include Wisconsin, Northern Illinois, SMU and Illinois, including defensive coordinator stints at Northern Illinois and SMU.

Kane joining the Gophers comes as they've lost last season's defensive coordinator, Corey Hetherman, and promoted safeties coach Danny Collins to defensive play caller. Kane will be another experienced defensive voice who can help build on a strong Gophers defense in 2024. Whatever role he takes on, Kane is sure to be a strong addition to the staff.

