Report: Gophers hosting highly touted SEC transfer DL on visit

Minnesota is busy in this year's spring transfer portal window.

Tony Liebert

Nov 29, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck looks on during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Kentucky transfer defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert is visiting the Gophers on Friday, according to a X post from national college football reporter Matt Zenitz.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Gilbert was a highly touted four-star high school recruit in the class of 2023. He chose Kentucky over notable top offers from LSU, Michigan and Tennessee. He did hold an offer from the Gophers coming out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis.

Gilbert played seven defensive snaps as a true freshman in 2023, but that increased to 53 in 2024. He had a 56.4 defensive grade according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), with five total tackles. He will have three years of college eligibility remaining.

The Gophers have now shown interest in at least three defensive linemen in this spring transfer portal window. 50 of Gilbert's 53 snaps last season came along the interior, and that seems to be where Minnesota is interested in adding some depth.

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

