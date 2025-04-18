Report: Gophers hosting highly touted SEC transfer DL on visit
Kentucky transfer defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert is visiting the Gophers on Friday, according to a X post from national college football reporter Matt Zenitz.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, Gilbert was a highly touted four-star high school recruit in the class of 2023. He chose Kentucky over notable top offers from LSU, Michigan and Tennessee. He did hold an offer from the Gophers coming out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis.
Gilbert played seven defensive snaps as a true freshman in 2023, but that increased to 53 in 2024. He had a 56.4 defensive grade according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), with five total tackles. He will have three years of college eligibility remaining.
The Gophers have now shown interest in at least three defensive linemen in this spring transfer portal window. 50 of Gilbert's 53 snaps last season came along the interior, and that seems to be where Minnesota is interested in adding some depth.