Report: Gophers' Jah Joyner latest invited to NFL combine
Former Gophers edge rusher Jah Joyner has received an invite to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine according to an X post from local Minnesota sports insider Darren Wolfson on Monday.
Joyner turned heads at last month's Senior Bowl as one of the most intriguing pass rushers in this year's NFL Draft. With a good week at the combine, there's a realistic chance he could hear his name called early within the top 100 picks of the draft later this spring.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) currently has Joyner as their 164th-best prospect on their big board, while ESPN has him unranked. He's looking to follow Boye Mafe and Esezi Otomewo as the third Minnesota edge defender to hear his name called in 2022.
The selections and invitations for the NFL combine have not been officially announced, but Joyneris expected to join offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery, quarterback Max Brosmer and linebacker Cody Lindenberg as the fourth Minnesota player invited.