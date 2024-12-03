Report: Gophers running back Sieh Bangura enters transfer portal
Minnesota running back Sieh Bangura entered the transfer portal after one season with the Gophers, according to a report from Rivals' Gophers Nation. Bangura saw little action this season despite appearing to be a big pickup for the U.
Bangura transferred to Minnesota after three seasons at Ohio, including a 1,078-yard and 13-touchdown campaign in 2022. He followed that up with 811 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 2023, but he had just four carries for 12 yards in limited action for the Gophers, appearing in only three games, most recently against Maryland on Oct. 26.
Bangura was expected to be behind Darius Taylor and Marcus Major on the depth chart, but he even finished with less carries than Jordan Nubin and Jaren Mangham.
Bangura will have one season of eligibility remaining.