Report: Gophers set visit with Ohio State transfer LB Gabe Powers
Minnesota has set up a visit with another talented transfer. This time it's Ohio State linebacker Gabe Powers, according to 247Sports Allen Trieu.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Powers was a four-star high school recruit in the 2022 cycle and 247Sports ranked him as the No. 101 player in the country. He struggled to find the field at Ohio State, playing only 50 snaps in his two seasons with the program.
According to Trieu, Powers also plans to visit Wisconsin and Kansas State.
Gophers starting linebacker Cody Lindenberg participated in senior day during the regular season, but he has not officially stated his plans to head to the NFL or return to Minnesota. If he's out the door, the Gophers will rely on Maverick Baranowski, Devon Williams and Joey Gerlach, so Powers could be a great addition to the position group.
Also set to visit the Gophers via the transfer portal are Stony Brook DL Rushawn Lawrence, MichiganRB Cole Cabana, Miami (OH) WR Javon Tracy, Baylor LT Alvin Ebosele, Nebraska WR Malachi Coleman and Coastal Carolina CB Matt McDoom.