Report: Gophers sign UCLA's Brody Richter, second transfer portal punter this spring
UCLA transfer punter Brody Richter has signed with the Gophers, according to a post on X from national college football reporter Matt Zenitz on Thursday.
Richter took an official visit to Minnesota last weekend, and he had a "fantastic time," according to a social media post. The Phoenix, Arizona, native began his college career at Arizona State in 2022. He did not appear in a game, so he transferred to Northern Arizona, where he averaged 43.1 yards on 23 punts in 2023. He transferred again to UCLA, where he averaged 42.8 yards on 40 punts last season. Minnesota is now his fourth school in four years, and he will have two years of eligibility remaining.
His commitment comes as a bit of a surprise, as the Gophers added Ouachita Baptist (D2) transfer punter Tom Weston. With Caleb McGrath and Luke Ryerse currently on the roster, it's fair to hypothesize the Gophers might be anticipating a departure at the position.
If the proposed 105-player roster limit comes into effect in 2025, holding four punters on the roster would be a confusing team-building strategy. Ultimately, Mark Crawford is officially out of eligibility after playing five seasons, and Minnesota will have a new punter for the first time since 2019. Richter now joins Weston as the top two candidates to replace him this season.