Gophers' star RB Darius Taylor to start against Rhode Island
The Minnesota Gophers will have their star running back Darius Taylor in the lineup for today's game against Rhode Island.
ESPN college insider Pete Thamel is reporting that Taylor is in line to start after missing the season-opening loss against North Carolina.
Taylor was a late scratch from the opener having suffered a leg injury in practice ten days prior, but at the time P.J. Fleck said he didn't believe the injury was too serious.
Taylor was a freshman standout last season, rushing for 799 yards and five touchdowns in just six games, but he was limited to just six games due to injuries throughout the season.
The Gophers enter Saturday's game as 23.5 point favorites over Rhode Island, as Fleck looks to get the season back on track after the Gophers were the only Big Ten team not to register a win in Week 1.
The game kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.