Report: Minnesota, Iowa to be featured on NBC primetime
The Gophers' Week 4 matchup vs. Iowa will be featured on NBC's preferred primetime lineup, according to college football insider Brett McMurphy.
The first three games of Minnesota's 2024 schedule have confirmed start times and TV networks, now this announcement presumes that Week 4 will be under the lights at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Minnesota opens the 2024 season with four straight home games. While the start time has not be confirmed for the Iowa game, it would be fair to assume NBC will want its primetime game under the lights. The first four games on Minnesota's schedule:
Aug. 29 vs. North Carolina, 7 p.m. CT (FOX)
Sep. 7 vs. Rhode Island, 11 a.m. CT (Peacock)
Sep. 14 vs. Nevada, 2:30 p.m. CT (Big Ten Network)
Sep. 21 vs. Iowa, *7 p.m. CT (NBC)
Last season, the Gophers beat the Hawkeyes for the first time since 2014, but it did not come without its fair share of controversy. Cooper DeJean's invalid fair catch signal has been discussed ad nauseam since it happened and it will likely continue to be talked about until things kick off on Sept. 21.