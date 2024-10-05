All Gophers

Report: No. 11 USC expected to be without leading tackler Eric Gentry against Gophers

The linebacker has 30 tackles and a pair of sacks this season for the Trojans.

Nolan O'Hara

USC linebacker Eric Gentry (18) gestures during the third quarter against California at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2023.
USC linebacker Eric Gentry (18) gestures during the third quarter against California at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2023. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Gophers football team could be facing a short-handed squad on Saturday. 

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, No. 11 Southern Cal is expected to be without linebacker and leading tackler Eric Gentry for Saturday’s game at Huntington Bank Stadium due to injury. The loss would be a big blow for the Trojans. Gentry has recorded a team-leading 30 tackles and has two sacks, a forced fumble and a pass breakup this season.

The senior has been having a stellar season and is on pace to set career highs in both tackles and sacks. 

The Gophers and Trojans kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Minneapolis. 

