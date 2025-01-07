Reports: Gophers' Coleman Bryson, Martin Owusu enter transfer portal
The Gophers football team saw a pair of defensive players enter the transfer portal.
Safety Coleman Bryson has entered the transfer portal, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported on Tuesday, as has defensive tackle Martin Owusu, according to 247Sports' Ryan Burns. Both players have multiple years of eligibility remaining.
Bryson, a Waynesville, N.C., native, played in all 13 games in each of the past two seasons. He had 20 tackles and three passes defended and across his three seasons with Minnesota he's racked up 54 tackles, five passes defended and an interception across 31 career games. The two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection has two years of remaining eligibility.
Owusu, a Prior Lake, Minn., native, played in one game this season and had one total tackle. He was redshirted in 2023 and was an Academic All-Big Ten selection this season. Owusu has three years of eligibility remaining.
Both players were three-star recruits, according to 247Sports, coming out of high school.