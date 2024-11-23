All Gophers

Returned two-point conversion gives Gophers halftime lead against No. 4 Penn State

Minnesota is giving the Nittany Lions all they can handle.

Nov 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck celebrates a blocked punt against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck celebrates a blocked punt against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Minnesota is giving No. 4 Penn State all it can handle at Huntington Bank Stadium. A returned blocked extra point from cornerback Ethan Robinson gave the Gophers two pivotal points and a 19-16 lead before the half.

P.J. Fleck is looking for a program-record seventh win as head coach and the Gophers are looking for a program-record third ranked win of the season. Penn State now leads 23-22 in the third quarter.

