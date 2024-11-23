Returned two-point conversion gives Gophers halftime lead against No. 4 Penn State
Minnesota is giving the Nittany Lions all they can handle.
In this story:
Minnesota is giving No. 4 Penn State all it can handle at Huntington Bank Stadium. A returned blocked extra point from cornerback Ethan Robinson gave the Gophers two pivotal points and a 19-16 lead before the half.
P.J. Fleck is looking for a program-record seventh win as head coach and the Gophers are looking for a program-record third ranked win of the season. Penn State now leads 23-22 in the third quarter.
Published