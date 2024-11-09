Rutgers won't have star running back Kyle Monangai against Gophers
A big loss for a reeling Rutgers squad.
Kyle Monangai, the nation's 11th-leading rusher, will not play for Rutgers against Minnesota on Saturday.
The star running back has racked up 931 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games this season for the 4-4 Scarlet Knights, but an injury that knocked him out of last week's loss to USC will also prevent him from suiting up Saturday when Rutgers hosts Minnesota at 11 a.m. CT.
Not only that, but Rutgers will also be without standout defensive end Wesley Bailey, according to college sports insider Pete Thamel. Bailey will miss the rest of the season with an undisclosed injury, per Thamel.
The Gophers enter the game on a four-game win streak while the Scarlet Knights have dropped four straight games after starting the season 4-0.
