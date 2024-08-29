Severe weather could impact Gophers-North Carolina season opener
The season kickoff between the Minnesota Gophers and North Carolina Tar Heels could have some significant Mother Nature to deal with as severe storms are forecast to blow through the Twin Cities metro area later Thursday.
With the game starting at 7 p.m. CT, it's a matter of whether storms — assuming they develop and track into the Twin Cites — impact the area before or during the game. If the storms arrive while the Gophers and Tar Heels are playing, the expectation would be for a delay due to torrential rain, frequent lightning and the possibility of damaging winds.
The latest output from the HRRR weather model, which is one of the more reliable short-term models meteorologists employ, shows a strong line of storms moving through Minneapolis right around 7 p.m., with rain lingering on the back side of the line — potentially for the duration of the game.
The NCAA's lightning safety protocol requires a suspension or delay if lightning strikes within eight miles of the stadium. Once a delay has been called, the game has to wait at least 30 minutes after the last lightning strike or sound of thunder before resuming.
Bottom line: There's a good chance Thursday's season opener gets delayed.