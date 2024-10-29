'Smart, efficient, and accurate': Rave reviews for Max Brosmer
Minnesota Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Maryland and the national media took notice of his breakout game.
Brosmer completed 26 of 33 passes against the Terrapins for a season-high 320 yards and four touchdowns. ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit was impressed, putting him No. 4 on his "My Top Performing Players of Week 9" list.
He was the first Gophers' quarterback to throw for more than 300 yards since 2022 and the first to have four touchdown passes since 2019. His 93.3 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade was second amongst FBS quarterbacks in Week 9.
Unfortunately for Gophers fans, this season is Brosmer's final year of college eligibility, but NFL scouts are beginning to take notice of his potential. The Director of Football Ops and Player Personnel for the East-West Shrine Bowl, Eric Galko, had some kind words to say about Minnesota's quarterback.
"I’ve been following Max Brosmer for 3+ years now, and it’s awesome to see him showcase his poise, quick release, and arm talent now that he’s settled at [Minnesota]," he wrote on X. "His play vs. Maryland showcased how smart, efficient, and accurate he can be at the helm of the offense."
Galko highlighted a Brosmer completion over the middle of the field to tight end Jameson Geers against Maryland, saying, "This throw below, layering over coverage and between safeties with a catchable ball highlights his placement, confidence and mastery of the offense."
The Gophers and Brosmer will face another tough test this week against Illinois. The Fighting Illini are allowing 20.6 points per game this season, which ranks 32nd in the country. Minnesota's passing game has found its flow for the first time in years and the momentum is building for a fun finish to 2024.