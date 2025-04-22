Son of ex-Gophers star stepping away from football after three seasons
Gophers redshirt junior wide receiver Cade Conzemius announced on Tuesday that he is stepping away from the sport of football after three seasons at Minnesota. He did not appear in a game.
"Thank you, coaches, for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime and Coaches Fleck, Simon and Harbaugh for everything you taught me and mentoring me through my football career," Conzemius wrote on X. "With that being said, I've made the difficult decision to step away from the sport I love and focus on the next chapter of life."
Listed at 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, Conzemius signed with the Gophers coming out of Minnetonka High School in the class of 2022 as a preferred walk-on (PWO). He had 42 receptions for 393 yards and four touchdowns as a senior for the Skippers. After redshirting as a true freshman in 2022 at Minnesota, he did not appear in a game in 2023 or 2024.
He is the son of former Gophers linebacker Justin Conzemius, who ranks ninth in school history with 317 tackles. The ongoing House vs. NCAA settlement proposes that roster sizes need to be cut down to a max of 105 total players, which may have factored in Conzemius' decision.