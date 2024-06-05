Standout Ohio recruit includes Minnesota in top 3 schools
Dayton, Ohio, 2025 offensive tackle Jermiel Atkins has included the Gophers among his three potential college choices, along with Virginia Tech and Kentucky.
Listed at 6-foot-8, 290 pounds, the three-star recruit has all of the physical traits that you want in a big-time offensive line prospect. He also holds offers from Arizona State, Toledo and Western Kentucky.
After being offered by the Gophers on April 16, he is expected to be on campus for his official visit next weekend. The program's annual "Summer Splash" recruiting event kicks off this weekend, and Atkins will be in Dinkytown for the second weekend of the event.
Minnesota's 2025 class currently ranks No. 41 in the country according to 247sports. Atkins will announce his decision on July 4 and he could be the first offensive lineman to commit to the Gophers.