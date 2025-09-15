Start time revealed for Minnesota's Big Ten opener against Rutgers
The Gophers' Big Ten opener in Week 5 against Rutgers will kick off at 11 a.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network (BTN).
Minnesota will welcome Athan Kaliakmanis back to Huntington Bank Stadium on September 27 for the first time since he opted to transfer to Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights will have a Friday night game against Iowa at home, while the Gophers will have a bye week to prepare for the matchup.
The placement at 11 a.m. BTN shouldn't come as a surprise, as USC-Illinois, Ohio State-Washington, Indiana-Iowa and Oregon-Penn State are all more intriguing matchups for their own reasons. Those games all received better placements in terms of the perceived television networks and windows.
Kaliakmanis has gotten off to the best start of his collegiate career, completing 72.9% of his passes for 820 yards, seven touchdowns and zero interceptions. Rutgers has started 3-0 with wins over Ohio, Miami (OH) and Norfolk State.
Minnesota's Week 3 loss at California only made its matchup with Rutgers more important. The Scarlet Knights will provide a serious test before an insormountable task the following week at current No. 1 Ohio State. Week 5 might be one the Gophers need to avoid a 2-3 start.