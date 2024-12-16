Stony Brook transfer defensive lineman Rushawn Lawrence commits to Minnesota
The portal pickups keep rolling in. On Monday, Stony Brook transfer defensive tackle Rushawn Lawrence became Minnesota's 10th commitment from the transfer portal.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 270 pounds, Lawrence played most of his snaps along the interior in his two years at Stony Brook. He began his college career at Albany and then Lackawanna Junior College, but he developed into an all-conference player with the Sea Wolves.
In 2024, he finished with 24 pressures and eight sacks. The Gophers will have interior players Jalen Logan-Redding and Deven Eastern back next season, but Lawrence will have a chance to compete for a large role right away.
It was previously reported by 247Sports' Chris Hummer that Lawrence had a visit scheduled to Oklahoma on Monday. There's been no confirmation if he took the visit, but he has verbally committed to the Gophers.
Lawrence is the 18th-best defensive lineman in the portal and the 220th player overall according to 247Sports. He joins a growing list as P.J. Fleck and the Gophers craft one of the best incoming transfer portal classes in the country.