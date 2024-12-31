Three things to watch in Minnesota's bowl game against Virginia Tech
The Gophers will cap off their 2024-25 season in the Duke's Mayo Bowl this Friday against Virginia Tech. With so many opt-outs, transfers and coaching changes, both teams will look a little different than when we saw them play last in November, but there's still a lot you can learn about both programs.
Offensive line shakeup
The Gophers have not had nearly as many opt-outs and transfers as Virginia Tech, but their offensive line will look a little different. Phillip Daniels started the final four games of the season at right tackle, but he has since transferred to Ohio State and longtime starting left tackle Aireontae Ersery has declared for the NFL Draft and we will likely not see him play on Friday. It gives Minnesota a chance to get some more young players an opportunity.
After starting all 12 regular season games at center Greg Johnson should be there again in this game. Outside of that, there are a lot of different ways Brian Callahan and the offensive line could go. Quinn Carroll will play, but he's seen time at right tackle, right guard and left tackle in 2024. Veteran Tyler Cooper has played 590 snaps at left guard this season and Ashton Beers as seen time at both right and left guard this season.
I am confident that the interior will be Cooper at left guard, Johnson at center and Beers at right guard. Left tackle is the interesting spot because Carroll has the most experience there on the entire roster with only 66 snaps in the Wisconsin game. Based on past bowl games, I think P.J. Fleck and his staff will take the approach of getting young guys like Nathan Roy and Tony Nelson some experience and we might see a lot of different combinations with veterans Martes Lewis and Aluma Nkele also in the mix.
Running back rotation
In last year's Quick Lane Bowl, Darius Taylor had 37 total touches. Heading into the Duke's Mayo Bowl, Minnesota's No. 3 and No. 4 running backs Jordan Nubin and Sieh Bangura have hit the transfer portal, while No. 2 back Marcus Major has declared for the NFL Draft.
Major did not officially say whether or not he's playing in the bowl game, but I think we could see an increased role for true freshman Fame Ijeboi in this game. I fully expect Taylor to receive the bulk of the carries, but we could see 3 to 5 touches for Ijeboi if not more depending on the status of Major. Minnesota added A.J. Turner and Cameron Davis from the transfer portal for 2025, but this could be Ijeboi's chance to prove he deserves a bigger role.
Potential breakout underclassmen
Fleck and his staff have consistently used bowl games as opportunities for young players to get some more playing time as an audition for the next season. Notably, Coleman Bryson won the Pinstripe Bowl Defensive MVP in 2022 as a true freshman and other defensive players routinely get increased opportunities.
The main position group I will be looking at in this game is cornerback. I don't expect Virginia Tech to throw the ball a whole lot, but the Gophers will likely be without longtime starter Justin Walley, who has declared for the NFL Draft. It sounds like Ethan Robinson and Za'Quan Bryan will likely be the No. 1 and No. 2 options at the outside positions, but Friday could be an opportunity for young players like Rhyland Kelly and Mike Gerald to show the staff what they have for 2025.
Minnesota added NC Central transfer Jaylen Bowden, but there are still a lot of questions behind him and Bryan. Friday could be a big opportunity for Kelly and Gerald to prove themselves to the staff.
