Time, network revealed for Minnesota-Michigan rivalry game
After a tough loss at home to Iowa, the Gophers football team will head to Ann Arbor, Mich., to take on No. 18 Michigan, and the time and network for the matchup have now been set.
The Gophers will meet the Wolverines in the battle for the Little Brown Jug at 11 a.m. on Saturday and the game will be televised on FOX. It’ll be the 106th meeting between the two teams, with the first taking place in 1892. Michigan leads the all-time series 77-25-3.
The Wolverines are coming off a 27-24 victory over No. 11 Southern California, and they’ll certain be a test for the Gophers, who were unable to contain Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson.
Michigan features a strong running back duo of Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards, who together have rushed for 653 yards and six touchdowns. The Gophers will need to slow the dynamic backs if they want to have any chance to beat the defending national champions.
Michigan is 3-1 overall this season with wins over Fresno State, Arkansas State and Southern Cal and a blowout loss to No. 1 Texas. While the Wolverines may not repeat as national champions, they’ll certainly be an incredibly difficult test for a Gophers team that fell to 2-2 with the loss to Iowa.