Times, networks announced for five Gophers football games
The Big Ten Conference announced the start times for five Gophers football games this fall, headlined by a Black Friday matchup against arch-rival Wisconsin.
The Gophers will officially begin their season on Thursday, Aug. 29, with a home matchup against North Carolina. Kickoff for that game is at 7 p.m. and it will be televised on FOX.
Two other Gophers’ nonconference games are also set. Minnesota will host Rhode Island on Saturday, Sept. 7, and that game will be at 11 a.m. and televised on Peacock. The following week, the Gophers will host Nevada for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The game against Nevada will be televised on Big Ten Network.
Meanwhile, the Gophers also have a couple Big Ten games mostly set. The U will host Maryland during its homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 26. That game has three possible start times — 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. — and the broadcast partner is to be announced at a later date.
Last but certainly not least, Gophers fans will get to watch the border battle against Wisconsin just a day after enjoying plenty of NFL action on Thanksgiving Day. The U will travel to Madison, Wis., to take on the Badgers on Friday, Nov. 29, for an 11 a.m. kickoff. The game will be on CBS.