Two-sport high school star Luke Ryerse flips commitment from Alabama to Gophers
East Ridge High School star 2025 athlete Luke Ryerse has flipped his verbal commitment from Alabama to Minnesota to play baseball and football.
"I would like to thank Coach Saban and Coach Vaughn and their staffs for offering me the opportunity to play two sports at Alabama," Ryerse posted on X. "Due to recent changes on the football staff, I have decommitted."
"I am excited to share that I have flipped my commitment and will represent my home state at the University of Minnesota for football and baseball," he added. "Huge thanks to Coach Fleck, Coach McDevitt, and their staffs for the opportunity to punt and pitch for the Gophers, while pursuing a business degree!"
Ryerse has shown to be a versatile baseball player and he was even named Twin Cities PIoneer Press East Metro Player of the Year as a sophomore. He played all over the diamond in high school, but he is expected to focus on pitching with the Gophers under new head coach Ty McDevitt.
On the football field, he is a kicker and punter. Chris Sailer's kicking prospect rankings dub him a five-star player. His older brother Grant Ryerse was a kicker and punter for the Gophers from 2017 through 2020.
He now joins Alexandria's Daniel Jackson as the second in-state special teamer committed to the Gophers' 2025 recruiting class.