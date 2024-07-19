University of Minnesota one of two schools with players drafted in all four major sports
The University of Minnesota is one of two schools to have at least one student-athlete selected in all four major American professional sports drafts in 2024. The only other school to achieve the feat is Boston College.
Gophers' pitchers Connor Wietgrefe (7th round) and Tucker Novotny (18th round) were selected in the MLB draft earlier this week, extending a remarkable streak of 37 straight years that the program has had a player drafted.
Last month at the Sphere in Las Vegas, three incoming Gophers freshmen were selected in the NHL draft. Brodie Ziemer (3rd round), John Whipple (5th round) and Erik Påhlsson (7th round) extended another impressive streak of 50 of the last 51 NHL drafts having seen at least one Gopher hear their name called.
Tyler Nubin (2nd round) was the Gophers' lone player selected in the 2024 NFL draft, extending a five-year streak of Minnesota football star getting drafted. Lastly, Cam Christie (2nd round) became the second Gophers player to hear his name called in the NBA draft since 2004.
Despite not having the desired postseason success in all sports, the University of Minnesota is clearly a place for college athletes can develop into pro-caliber players.