Veteran Gophers RB Jordan Nubin will enter the transfer portal
The transfer portal chaos is in full swing. On Wednesday, veteran running back Jordan Nubin became the latest Gophers player to announce his plans to enter.
Nubin is the younger brother of former Gophers safety Tyler Nubin and came to Minnesota as a walk-on safety in the class of 2021. He blossomed into a serious contributor at the running back position. Against Michigan State in 2023, injuries forced him into the RB1 role and he had 40 carries for 204 yards and two touchdowns.
He finished his four-year Gophers career with 147 carries for 604 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also added nine receptions for 59 receiving yards. With Darius Taylor expected to return, Nubin will now look to compete for an RB1 role elsewhere.
As for Minnesota, Taylor is now the only returning player with more than two carries in their college career. Freshman Fame Ijeboi is a player that the Gophers really like, but they will likely now add a veteran or two in the transfer portal. They had some success last season with Marcus Major and they will now look to strike gold again.