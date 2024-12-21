Washington transfer OL Kahlee Tafai chooses Gophers over Alabama

BREAKING: Washington transfer OT Kahlee Tafai (@KahleeTafai_) has signed with the #Gophers according to @PeteNakos_



Listed at 6-foot-5, 340 pounds he chose Minnesota over top offers from Alabama, USC and North Carolina. Now a potential starter for UMN. https://t.co/VFFSSRvT4g pic.twitter.com/2kNMIm6xEi