Washington transfer OL Kahlee Tafai chooses Gophers over Alabama
The Gophers continue to remain active in the transfer portal, as Washington transfer offensive lineman Kahlee Tafai signed with the program on Saturday according to On3's Pete Nakos.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds, Tafai was highly sought after in the transfer portal. He picked up notable offers from Alabam, USC and North Carolina before settling on Minnesota and he will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Tafai started four games at left tackle for the Huskies and played 286 total snaps. He earned a 38.5 Pro Football Focus (PFF) overall grade. He becomes Minnesota's 13th addition from the transfer portal this offseason and he will have a chance to compete for a starting spot in 2025.
With Aireontae Ersery off the NFL and Phillip Daniels set to transfer to Ohio State, the Gophers' left tackle position is up for grabs in 2025. Tafai joins incoming UCF transfer Marcellus Marshall as the only two players with real college experience at the position.
There are a lot of different options for Minnesota and its offensive line next season, but Tafai has the talent and experience to be in the mix for a starting role. Offensive line coach Brian Callahan could have a busy spring trying some different combinations up front.