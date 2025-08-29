Watch: Drake Lindsey not to blame for wacky first interception with Gophers

All Gophers

Aug 28, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) looks to throw the ball against the Buffalo Bulls during the first half of the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Redshirt freshman Drake Lindsey made his first career start in the Gophers' season opener against Buffalo on Thursday night. The first interception of his college career is one that he certainly will not forget.

Minnesota was driving deep in Buffalo territory in the second quarter, and Lindsey target tight end Jameson Geers, who feel over, and the ball then tipped off his foot and landed in the Buffalo defensive backs hands.

Darius Taylor caught him from behind to prevent a pick-six, but the Bulls were still able to get on the board with a field goal.

